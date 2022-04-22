Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Raymond B. Bentley Sells 144,654 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. 1,236,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,439. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.