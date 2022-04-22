Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.