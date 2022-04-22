Berenberg Bank Cuts Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 310

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KETL. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.88) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 366 ($4.76).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.93. The company has a market cap of £436.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 191.20 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.07).

In other Strix Group news, insider Richard Sells bought 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($26,002.97).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

