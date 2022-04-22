Berenberg Bank Increases L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €160.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.
OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.83. 93,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $36.29.
About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
