Berenberg Bank Raises QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 400

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 400 ($5.20) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.33) to GBX 302 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 345 ($4.49) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$17.90 during trading on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

