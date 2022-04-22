Berenberg Bank Trims Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Target Price to SEK 263

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGFGet Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biotage AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Biotage AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

