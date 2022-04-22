Berenberg Bank Trims Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Target Price to €37.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €52.00 ($55.91) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €28.50 ($30.65) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

OTCMKTS JGHHY remained flat at $$5.18 during trading hours on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

