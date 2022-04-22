Berenberg Bank Trims Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Target Price to GBX 3,835

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,380 ($56.99) to GBX 3,835 ($49.90) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($40.98) to GBX 3,000 ($39.03) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,417.50.

SEPJF traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

