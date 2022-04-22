Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 399,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,800. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

