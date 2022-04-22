Betsson (OTC:BTSNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Betsson (OTC:BTSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTSNF. DNB Markets raised shares of Betsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Betsson in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Betsson alerts:

OTC:BTSNF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34. Betsson has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Betsson AB, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online gaming business primarily in the Nordic countries, Western Europe, Central and Easter Europe, Central Asia, and internationally. It offers poker, casino, sportsbook, scratch cards, bingo, and other games. The company serves its customers under Betsafe, Betsson, Casino DK, Casino Euro, Casino Winner, Europebet, Uguts, Jackpot 247, Jalla Casino, Kaboo, Loyal Casino, NordicBet, Norges Automaten, RaceBets, Rizk, Star Casino, Suomiarvat, Supercasino.com, Live Roulette, and Thrills brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Betsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.