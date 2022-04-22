BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.77) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.53) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.27) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,450 ($31.88).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,734 ($35.57) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($39.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,732.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,343.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

