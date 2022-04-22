BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BioCardia by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.55 on Friday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.