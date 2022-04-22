Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $218.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

