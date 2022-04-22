Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $106.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

