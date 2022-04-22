BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.80.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioNTech by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 51.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.78. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

