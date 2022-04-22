Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research to Hold

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGFGet Rating) was downgraded by SEB Equity Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BITGF. Danske raised Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $$16.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.