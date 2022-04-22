Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BIR opened at C$9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.06.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

