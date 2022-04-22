BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $675.90 million, a PE ratio of -171.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,324.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

