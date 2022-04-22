BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
BJRI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $675.90 million, a PE ratio of -171.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,324.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
