BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $40.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a P/E ratio of -172.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

