Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Blackstone has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

BX traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. 320,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock worth $68,279,978. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Blackstone by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,965,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,289,000 after buying an additional 613,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,391,000 after buying an additional 102,468 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 807,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

