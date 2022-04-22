Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.18.

BX stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,978. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

