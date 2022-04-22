Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,978 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Blackstone by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.