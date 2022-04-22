Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $122.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $112.62 on Friday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,978. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.