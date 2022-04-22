Blair Curtis Jackson Sells 49,999 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

