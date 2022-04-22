Blend Labs (BLND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) recently:

4/19/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Blend Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/4/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.50 to $5.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

3/30/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/21/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

BLND opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,629 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $3,035,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $5,888,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $4,182,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

