Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLMN opened at $22.52 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

