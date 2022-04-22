bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.62.
Several research firms have issued reports on BLUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. 11,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,560. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $236,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $142,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $62,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
