B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 600 ($7.81) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BMRRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

