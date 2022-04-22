BMO Capital Markets Increases Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $104.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

