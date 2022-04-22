BMO Capital Markets Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $190.03. 451,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,766,051. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $517.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average of $283.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

