BMO Capital Markets Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

GPS stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. GAP has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GAP by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

