Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Benchmark

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.14.

BA opened at $181.02 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

