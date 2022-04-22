Boenning Scattergood Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORRF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of ORRF opened at $24.94 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

