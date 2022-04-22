Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $643.87.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $345.97 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

