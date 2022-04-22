Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.29 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-16.00 EPS.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 349.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day moving average is $449.98. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.75.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.