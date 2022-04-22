Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.29 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-16.00 EPS.

SAM stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.98. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.51 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.75.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Boston Beer by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boston Beer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

