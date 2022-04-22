Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $337.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $647.20.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.89 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

