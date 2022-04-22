Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.75.

Boston Beer stock traded up $14.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day moving average is $449.98. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $342.74 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

