Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.20.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 335.89 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

