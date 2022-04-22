Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Cowen

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $635.53.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $345.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day moving average is $449.98. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 335.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.