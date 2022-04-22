Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.29 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-16.00 EPS.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $6.54 on Friday, reaching $352.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,516. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.98.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.75.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

