Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Critical Review

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bowlero and Esports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.95 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Esports Technologies $170,000.00 370.01 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bowlero and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.45%. Esports Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.32%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than Bowlero.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Bowlero on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

