BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $132.50 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in BrainsWay by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

