BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
BRCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BRCC opened at $18.14 on Friday. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
