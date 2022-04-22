BRC (NYSE:BRCC) & Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Critical Review

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A N/A -4.91% Jones Soda -12.24% -36.04% -18.82%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BRC and Jones Soda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRC and Jones Soda’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 15.13 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Jones Soda $14.79 million 1.65 -$1.81 million ($0.03) -12.00

Jones Soda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRC beats Jones Soda on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Jones Soda (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and national and regional retail accounts, as well as through grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, burger restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

