Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.