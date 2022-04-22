Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY22 guidance at $7.65-7.95 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

