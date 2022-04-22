Brokerages Anticipate Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Alaunos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaunos Therapeutics.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCRT. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

TCRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 11,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,819. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.57. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.