Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Brokerages expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.79 billion to $20.83 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $74.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $81.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

Shares of MT opened at $32.47 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

