Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,757. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

